Tata Motors has begun testing its upcoming premium hatchback codenamed X451 on the Indian roads and the spy photographers managed to capture the model cruising.

The spy shots that have found their way online showcase what is believed to be the X451 hidden under heavy camouflage and give some insights on what we can expect from the model.

So what do these pictures reveal? The spy shots don't reveal much except the body proportions and road presence of the X451, which is in its early stages of development.

Going by the information provided by Motor Beam, the upcoming hatchback of Tata could get sweptback headlights. However, the images show round headlamps on the prototype and temporary taillamps.

According to a report of AutocarIndia, the new X451 will be 200mm longer than the Tiago and the model is likely to have a C-pillar mounted rear door handle, a feature that is seen in the Mahindra KUV100. The X451 is expected to be the first product based on the company's AMP (Advanced Modular Platform).

To be pitted against the premium hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20, the X451 is expected to have an upmarket interior, featuring Harman infotainment system with reverse camera, navigation, telephone connectivity and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Although there are only scanty details available about the upcoming premium hatchback, reports suggested that the X451 will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill borrowed from the Nexon compact SUV. The engines are expected to develop power in the range of 100-110bhp and will be offered either in a six-speed manual or AMT transmission options.

The X451 price can be between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. The hatchback is expected to debut in 2019 and will likely be rolled out from the company's Sanand plant in Gujarat.