Tata Motors seems to be in an aggressive mode in pursuing passenger car segment in India. We first saw the arrival of the Tiago followed by the Hexa and Tigor. Soon, the line-up will be joined by the company's first-ever compact SUV, the Nexon. But the story is not over yet. There is also a premium hatchback in the offing.

According to a report of AutocarIndia, the Tata premium hatchback, code-named X451 is getting ready for a launch in 2019. Although the rumours on a new premium hatchback have been in the air for long, this is for the first time the timeframe for its launch has been revealed.

The work on the X451, the first product based on the company's AMP (Advanced Modular Platform), is progressing and will rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20. Tata is even said to have plans to release several new models based on the same platform till 2020, including a sedan to compete with Honda City.

The premium hatchback X451 is also expected to embody Tata's new Impact design language, boasting chrome humanity line along with honeycomb mesh grille at the front. Although other details of the upcoming premium hatchback are scanty, reports suggested that, the X451 will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill borrowed from the Nexon compact SUV. The engines are expected to develop power in the range of 100-110bhp and will be offered either in a six-speed manual or AMT transmission options.

On the feature front, the premium hatchback is expected with upmarket interior, featuring Harman infotainment system with reverse camera, navigation, telephone connectivity and 15-inch alloy wheels. The X451 can be expected in a price range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.