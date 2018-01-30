With the focus firmly on Auto Expo 2018, Tata Motors is leaving nothing to chance as the carmaker revvs up its models for the upcoming event. And the excitement of taking to the Auto Expo, the new premium hatchback codenamed the X451 is palpable. The company continues to share bits of what is on offer for auto enthusiasts to get a feel of the new model well before the event.

The latest teaser image of the X451 gives a quick glance at the super stylish headlamp of the model. It is sleek and slim and seems to be packing full LED. The front end looks futuristic and could be carrying a different look. The new premium hatchback is expected to be the first model to feature Impact Design 2.0 language of the company.

Tata X451 will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz in India. It will be the first model to be built on carmaker's Advanced Modular Platform (AMP). Tata X451 is expected to be 200mm longer than the Tiago which is 3,746mm in length. However, new hatchback will still come under the four-meter bracket in order to slot itself in the lower tax slab. The X451 is also expected to get a C-pillar mounted rear door handle.

Tata's upcoming premium hatchback X451 is expected to get features like Harman infotainment system with reverse camera, navigation and telephone connectivity. Tata X451 is also expected to get 15-inch wheels as standard.

Under the hood, the hatchback is expected to come plonked with 1.2-litre petrol engine and Nexon's 1.05-litre diesel motor. Expected to be launched by the end of 2018, the new premium hatchback of Tata will be rolled out from the Sanand factory in Gujarat.

Also read: Upcoming electric cars that could define your future mode of transport: Tata Tigor EV, Tiago, Renault Kwid, KUV100 and more

Besides the hatchback, Tata is also expected to debut its new SUV codenamed H5, a light commercial vehicle (LCV), the electric version of the Tigor compact sedan, the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) model of the Nexon and much more at the Auto Expo in February.