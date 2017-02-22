Leading Indian automaker Tata Motors and global leader Volkswagen may join hands for sharing vehicle architecture and technology. Emerging reports indicate the Indo-German marquees are finalising on a partnership.

Also read: Tata Motors' TAMO unveils C-Cube concept at Microsoft Future Decoded

Whether the partnership will be a joint venture or a technology tie-up are being worked out, reports ET Auto, citing five people privy to the matter. An official announcement on the development is expected at the Geneva Motor Show in March where Tata Motors will unveil its first product under newly formed TAMO brand.

Both companies are reportedly looking for sharing a modular platform for India as well as for global markets. Tata Motors is working on an advanced modular platform (AMP). It is a scalable platform which means it can underpin a whole range of body styles including hatchbacks, crossovers, sedans, MPVs and SUVs. The platform can also be tweaked according to product dimensions. Volkswagen may share its technical knowhow for models based on the AMP architecture.

In addition, the tie-up may also look into the feasibility of Tata Motors using Volkswagen's MQB A0 platform. The A0 platform is ideal for small cars. Tata Motors has plans to launch small cars.

This is not the first time Tata and Volkswagen have been linked. In July 2016, it was reported that VW is planning to restart its small car project in association with Tata Motors. Tata made headlines in 2010 after launching the Nano, the world's cheapest car for Rs 1.05 lakh. Tata Motors has proved they can make cars in tight budget. Further, the proximity between Tata Motors and Volkswagen plant in Pune also points to a potential deal.