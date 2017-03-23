A lot has already been written in the media about the upcoming compact sedan of Tata, Tigor. It does not therefore come as a surprise that Tigor, the company's next pitch in the growing compact sedan segment, has put a lot at stake since it is "not just a car" for the car-maker, but has also generated high expectations.

Also Read: Honda India to focus on domestic market, WR-V for Brazil to be made in South America

Tata Tigor is poised for its launch in the Indian market on March 29 and the new sedan has started making its way to the showrooms of the company ahead of its official launch. The microsite of Tigor has also gone live and the soon-to-be-launched model is open for bookings across dealerships.

Tigor can be booked online or at the dealers of the company on a down-payment of Rs 5,000.

Having driven Tata Tigor, we quite liked how the sedan played out especially the rear and the boot of the car. For insights into the car, read our extensive review of Tata Tigor here.

Under the hood, Tigor will pack petrol and diesel engine options. While the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine will be tuned to churn out 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines will be mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Tigor is based on the same platform as Tiago and gets dual-chamber headlamps, LED tail lamps and bold shoulder lines. It measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height and features a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

As for features, Tigor will offer touchscreen infotainment system with AUX, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity and eight speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and Automatic climate control.

Tigor will face off against Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo.