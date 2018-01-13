The talks in town are the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian's biggest auto carnival—Auto Expo and the automakers are busy giving final touches to their models, which will be showcased at the auto show. The home-grown automaker Tata Motors is expected to have a host of models at its pavilion at the Auto Expo 2018 and adding to its expected line-up at the show is the Tigor Sport.

We have already told you about Tiago Sport, which could be launched at the auto show in February. Now the latest buzz on the web is the Tigor Sport aka Tigor S. If the emerging reports are anything to go by, the Tigor Sport will be the first offering to come out off the block from a joint venture of the company formed with Jayem Automotives in Coimbatore.

The go-faster version of the compact sedan Tigor could get the 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder petrol engine that powers the Nexon compact SUV but in a different state of tune. The engine, which now generates a power of 84 bhp could be re-tuned to develop 95 bhp, mated to five-speed manual transmission. However, this rumoured power figure of the Tigor Sport is lower than the Tiago Sport. The Tiago Sport, which is also expected to get 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine under the hood is speculated to churn out around 120 bhp of power.

Little else is known about the Tigor Sport at this point in time. Rumours are rife that the Tigor could be made at the facility of Jayem Automotives' in Coimbatore and could get a price tag of Rs 50,000 premium over the current model in the market.

Tata is also rumoured to include Tigor electric, new premium hatchback codenamed X451 and the SUV Q501 at the Auto Expo. The company will also unveil its new Impact Design 2.0 at the show.

