Automaker Tata Motors embarked on a new journey on Wednesday, March 29, with the launch of Tata Tigor, a new addition to the compact sedan segment in India. The Tigor, referred to by Tata as a 'style back', carries with it hopes of reviving the passenger vehicle portfolio of the company that has witnessed a sluggish push during the past couple of years.

With three new offerings -- Tiago, Hexa and Tigor -- Tata has set its sights on regaining its dominant position in the Indian market. However, Tigor walks straight into a segment that is already choking with fumes. An array of models, such as Maruti Suzuki's Swift Dzire, Hyundai's Xcent, Ford's Aspire, Honda's Amaze and Volkswagen's Ameo, has already hit the market. And that's perhaps the reason behind Tigor's low price tag of Rs 4.7 lakh. Could Tata have ticked the right box with Tigor? Only time will tell.

Tigor — engine, variants and colours

The engine of the Tigor comes from the Tiago. The Tigor will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine will be tuned to churn out 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both engines are available with multi-drive modes – Eco and City.

Both engines will be mated to five-speed manual transmission. While the petrol engine is expected to return ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 22kmpl, the diesel engine mill will be tuned to offer 26kmpl.

Engines 1.2litre Petrol 1.05litre Diesel Max Power 83.8bhp 69bhp Max Torque 114Nm 140Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Fuel efficiency 22kmpl 26kmpl

Available in 8 variants (with 2 optional variants) -- XE 1.2 P, XT 1.2 P, XZ 1.2 P, XZ (O) 1.2 P, XE 1.05 D, XT 1.05 D, X Z 1.05 D and XZ (O) 1.05 D -- the Tigor comes in six colour options – Copper Dazzle , Espresso Brown , Pearlescent White , Platinum Silver , Striker Blue and Berry Red.

Dimensions

The Tigor measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height, and features a wheelbase of 2,450mm. It gets class-leading boot space of 419 litres and offers ground clearance of 170mm.

Tata Tigor Dimensions Length 3992mm Width 1677mm Height 1537mm Ground Clearance 170mm Wheelbase 2450mm Fuel Tank Capacity 35litres Bootspace 419litres

Price

While the petrol variant of Tata Tigor is priced in the range of Rs 4.7 lakh to 6.19 lakh, the diesel models come with a price tag between Rs 5.6 lakh and Rs 7.09 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Petrol Diesel Variants Price Variants Price XE 4.7 lakh XE 5.6 lakh XT 5.41 lakh XT 6.31 lakh XZ 5.9 lakh XZ 6.8 lakh XZ(O) 6.19 lakh XZ(O) 7.09 lakh

Design and Features

Tata Tigor is a stylish compact sedan with an impressionable and comfortable boot. It embodies Tata's impact design language and flaunts a dual-coloured bumper with the signature grille at the front. The grille is further accentuated by chrome humanity line. The front of the Tigor has crystal-like smoked projector headlamps, while the rear gets split LED tail lamps as well as high-mounted LED stop lamps. The petrol variants of Tigor ride on 15-inch alloy wheels while the diesel unit is content with 14-inch alloy wheels.

The Tigor features ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, eight speakers, steering mounted controls and Voice command recognition for the automatic climate control, phone and media controls. Other features include automatic climate control, rear seat armrest with cup-holders, Height adjustable driver's seat, tilt adjustable steering and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The safety of the Tigor is taken care of by dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and speed sensing door locks.