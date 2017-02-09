Post the launch of Hexa, Tata Motors is gearing up for the next product launch. The next in the pipeline is the Kite 5 compact sedan unveiled at the Auto Expo 2016. Tata Motors has confirmed production name for the car as Tigor.

Also read: Is there hope for Nano as Tata Motors prepares to be future ready?

Tigor will be the third product to feature the new Impact design language of Tata Motors. Company claims it will be India's first 'Styleback' hinting at a notchback design for Tigor. "After Hexa, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the Tata Tigor which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment. The break-free design dynamics of Tigor makes it India's first 'Styleback'. We will announce its commercial launch soon," said Mayank Pareek, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit President.

Tigor is essentially the compact sedan sibling of the Tiago hatchback, the first car with the Impact design language. Tigor was previously rumoured with production names Viago and Altigo in line with the naming style of Tiago.

Tigor will feature chrome Humanity Line at the front that extends to the dual chamber headlamps, LED tail lamps and bold shoulder lines. The rear will get a cohesive boot unlike many other compact sedans that features small boot slapped at the rear. Tigor is based on the same platform as Tiago. It measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

The inlay of the interior will be similar to Tiago. Tigor will boast of five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and Bluetooth connectivity and six-speaker sound system. Tigor will borrow 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel motor from Tiago. The petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm while the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.