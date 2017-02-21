Tata Motors' upcoming compact sedan Tigor has hit the assembly line ahead of its possible launch in March. The first-ever spy shots of the new Tigor with the production badges have also made it to the internet, indicating the imminent arrival.

Also Read: Tata Tiago AMT details leaked; to be offered only in top-end variants

The latest images of Tigor, popularly known by its codename Kite 5, shows the Tigor badging on the left side of the boot-lid, while the variant name is expected to go on the right side. Unfortunately, the images shared by TeamBHP do not have anything else to reveal other than the production badging. Tigor is the compact sedan based on the Tiago hatchback. The upcoming compact sedan is Tata's next big launch in the Indian market after Hexa.

Tigor will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent and Volkswagen Ameo. The compact sedan is Tata's third car to feature the new Impact design language and is expected to get be priced as low as Rs 4 lakh.

Under the hood, Tigor is expected to get Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine and Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine from Tiago. The petrol mill will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

In terms of dimensions, Tigor measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height. The sedan will also feature a wheelbase of 2,450mm. Other features expected include five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and Bluetooth connectivity and six-speaker sound system. On the safety front, expect Tigor to get dual airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and corner stability control.

Source: TeamBHP