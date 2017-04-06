Tata Motors launched the sub-4 metre sedan Tigor last month and dispatch number points to a promising start. The company reportedly dispatched 3,011 units of Tigor in March which is on the par with the first month figure of Tiago.

Tata Motors opened bookings for the Tigor on March 21. The Tiago platform based compact sedan seems to have generated good bookings and dispatch of over 3,000 units is based on the positive response, reports ET Auto. The first car bearing Impact design language of the car maker, the Tiago reported sales of 3,022 units in its first month, April 2016.

Priced from Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, the Tigor costs nearly Rs 65,000 to Rs 83,000 less compared to rivals that include Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo. An aggressive price range prompted customers to look beyond the preferred choices of the segment.

Though the company has not revealed the booking figures of the Tigor, the waiting period for the sedan has already extended to over 10 weeks in some of the cities depending on the variants. The Tiago hatchback also has a waiting period of over one month even after a year of launch.

The Tigor comes in both petrol and diesel engine options and is available in 8 variants. The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol in the sedan churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. This is the same engine that also does duty in the Tiago. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission and come with multi-drive modes – Eco and City.