Tata Tigor is the name of the next 'big thing' that Tata is driving into the Indian market. Auto enthusiasts in the country first got the glimpse of the new compact sedan of Tata at the Auto Expo 2016 in a nearly production guise. Then it was called Kite 5.

Also Read: Tata Tigor compact sedan launch confirmed for March 29; bookings open

Kite 5 has almost completed a year-long journey from the Auto Expo to its eminent launch though it did make numerous appearances online through spy shots and real-life pictures from motor show floors — the latest being at the recent motor show where it made its appearance as "Geneva special edition". So finally, the decks have been cleared and Tata will pull the wraps off the new model in India on March 29.

Tata Tigor— style and design

Tata calls it a 'Styleback'. The Tigor, the third model to embody Tata's Impact design language is entering into highly competitive compact segment, where it will square off against Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo.

Tigor is based on the same platform as Tiago and flaunts dual-chamber headlamps, LED tail lamps and bold shoulder lines. The rear of the car gets a cohesive boot and wraparound LED tail lamps. It measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height and features a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Engine

The Tigor will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine will be tuned to churn out 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both engines will be mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Features

Tata Tigor gets Harman touchscreen infotainment system with AUX, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity and eight speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and Automatic climate control. On the safety front, the Tigor will feature airbags, speed sensing door locks and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution).