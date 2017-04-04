Following the launch of Tata Tigor in India recently, rumour mills are back at work and the latest spin is that new variants of the compact sedan could be in the offing. Emerging reports suggest that Tigor AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) is in the works and its entry into the Indian market is not far off.

While speaking to IndianAutoBlog, Tata Motors' Marketing head, Vivek Srivatsa gave a hint of the launch of the Tigor AMT, but remained guarded on the timeframe. However, it is expected that the Tigor AMT could hit the market soon. The AMT option in the Tigor is likely to be offered only in the petrol models like in the Tiago.

Rumour has it that the Tigor may also get the same AMT box of the Tiago sourced from Magneti Marelli. In the Tiago, AMT is available only in the top spec XZA variant and is offered in two drive modes – Sports and City. The Tiago AMT comes with an in-built 'creep' feature and the same could also make it to the Tigor.

Tata launched the Tigor in India on March 29 with a starting price tag of Rs 4.7 lakh. The Tigor comes in both petrol and diesel engine options and available in 8 variants (with 2 optional variants) -- XE 1.2 P, XT 1.2 P, XZ 1.2 P, XZ (O) 1.2 P, XE 1.05 D, XT 1.05 D, X Z 1.05 D and XZ (O) 1.05 D.

The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. This is the same engine that also does duty in the Tiago. Both engines are available with multi-drive modes – Eco and City.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Petrol Diesel Variants Price Variants Price XE 4.7 lakh XE 5.6 lakh XT 5.41 lakh XT 6.31 lakh XZ 5.9 lakh XZ 6.8 lakh XZ(O) 6.19 lakh XZ(O) 7.09 lakh

