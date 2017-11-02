Tata Motors has silently launched the new AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar of its compact sedan, Tigor, in India. The Tigor AMT, available in the top-specs -- XTA and XZA -- has been priced at Rs 5.75 lakh and Rs 6.22 lakh, respectively (prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tigor AMT is otherwise just the same as the regular Tigor in its style and features, except the addition of the AMT box. Tigor also uses the same AMT box of Tiago sourced from Magneti Marelli. The Tigor AMT is available only in the petrol variant.

Tata had launched Tigor in India on March 29. Tigor comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. This is the same engine that also does duty in Tiago. Both the engines are available with multi-drive modes – Eco and City.

The new Tata Tigor AMT will rival Maruti Dzire AMT, Ford Aspire and Honda Amaze. The AMT avatar of the compact sedan is cheaper by Rs 1 lakh when compared to its rival Dzire's cost. Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT petrol is priced at Rs 6.76 lakh.

The top-end trims of Tigor come with features like 5-inch touchscreen infotainment with four speakers, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, steering mounted audio controls and many others.