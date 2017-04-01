Tata launched the Tigor in India on March 29 and the compact sedan carries with it the hope of reviving the passenger car line-up for the company in India. Though it is too early to comment on the sales and the bookings of the Tigor, what we have now is the waiting period of the model.

The reports on the web suggest that the Tigor already has a waiting period of over 10 weeks in some of the cities in India depending on the variants. Tata had opened the bookings for the Tigor prior to its launch in the country. The Tigor's sibling, the Tiago, also commands a waiting period of over one month now.

Priced in the range of Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh, the Tigor comes in 8 variants (with 2 optional variants) -- XE 1.2 P, XT 1.2 P, XZ 1.2 P, XZ (O) 1.2 P, XE 1.05 D, XT 1.05 D, X Z 1.05 D and XZ (O) 1.05 D. The Tigor is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine will be tuned to churn out 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines are available with multi-drive modes – Eco and City.

The Tigor features ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, eight speakers, steering mounted controls and Voice command recognition for the automatic climate control, phone and media controls. Other features include automatic climate control, rear seat armrest with cup-holders, Height adjustable driver's seat, tilt adjustable steering and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)