The Tigor, the compact sedan from Tata Motors will be launched in India on Wednesday, March 29. The Tiago-based sedan will go up against the front-runners like Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo in its segment.

The bookings for the new Tigor are open across the dealerships of the company against a down-payment of Rs 5,000. The Tigor, the 'styleback' as company calls it, is the third launch of the company this year after the Hexa and Tiago AMT.

We have already driven the new Tigor and put our assessment about the car in a detailed review.

Tata Tigor Price Tata Tigor Price is probably a bit of a puzzle that awaits unravelling. Perhaps that is also the reason why the rumour mills have been doing the rounds for the past couple of weeks. What we can decode is that Tata is pegging it at round Rs 4.5 lakh. And if indeed Tata makes it happen, it would not be far-fetched to say that the company, a late entrant to this segment, has ticked the right box.

Engine

The engine of the Tigor comes from the Tiago. The Tigor will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine will be tuned to churn out 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque.

Both engines will be mated to five-speed manual transmission. While the petrol engine is expected to return ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 22kmpl, the diesel engine mill will be tuned to offer 26kmpl.

Dimension, Features The Tigor measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height and features a wheelbase of 2,450mm. It gets class-leading boot space of 419 litres. The Tigor will offer features such as steering mounted audio controls, Harman touchscreen infotainment system with AUX, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity electrically adjustable ORVMs and Automatic climate control.

Safety

The safety in the Tigor is entrusted on features like airbags, speed sensing door locks and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). The Airbags and ABS with EBD will come as standard.

Colours

The Tigor will offer six colour choices--Berry Red, Pearlescent White, Platinum Silver, Copper Dazzle, Espresso Brown and Striker Blue.