A fresh set of images of Tata's upcoming limited edition Tiago Wizz have emerged online, giving a better view of the features of the model. Tata Tiago, a successful hatchback of the company in India is expected to get a special edition during the coming festive season.

The folks at TeamBHP have caught on camera the new Tiago Wizz yet again and this time the prototype has been spied right inside the assembly line. The report suggests the new edition of the Tiago is likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Tiago is currently powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol variant of Tiago churns out 83.8 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000 rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback is also available in the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar.

The new Tiago Wizz is likely to get a blacked-out roof and ORVM cap along with changes in the interior. From the images, the cabin of the new Tiago Wizz sports piano black centre console with berry red accents around the AC vents. Tiago Wizz is likely to be based on the XT variant of the hatchback and it seems to have omitted passenger-side vanity mirror. The limited edition of the Tiago hatchback is likely to get manual outside mirrors and 13-inch steel rim.

More details of the new Tiago Wizz are likely to emerge in the coming days. Meanwhile, Tata expanded its AMT line-up of the Tiago. The hatchback is now also offered in XTA AMT variant and it has been priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: TeamBHP