Tata Motors launched a new and special edition of its popular hatchback, the Tiago, in India on Tuesday, September 12, to cash in on the festive season. The Tiago Wizz limited edition has been priced at Rs 4.52 lakh for the petrol, and Rs 5.30 lakh for the diesel versions (ex-showroom, Delhi).

"With the Tiago Wizz limited-edition, we want to celebrate the success of Tiago and begin the festive season with something special for our current and potential customers. The Tiago truly has been the ultimate game changer for Tata Motors. With robust demand since its launch, it has helped us post a month on month growth," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Tiago Wizz will be offered in both petrol and diesel-engine options. Tiago is currently powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine.

The petrol variant of the Tiago churns out 83.8 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000 rpm.

On the exterior, the Tiago Wizz will feature a contrast black roof and spoiler, a blacked-out B-pillar, black ORVMs, a dual-tone wheel cover with accent and red grill highlights at the front. The limited-edition Tiago will also wear the Wizz badging in the rear.

Inside the cabin, the Tiago Wizz will get a dual-tone colour theme with a piano-black finish and red accents along with new pattered seat fabrics.

As far as features are concerned, the Tiago Wizz will get front and rear power windows, remote central locking, a Harman infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and rear parking sensors.

