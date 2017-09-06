Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of special edition Tiago model to spice up the festive season and to cash in on increased sales during the ongoing festive season. Christened as Tiago Wizz, the images and details of the limited edition have been leaked ahead of launch this month.

The Wizz edition will be based on the Tiago XT variant, reports CarDekho. The XT trim sits below the top-of-the-line XZ trim and the special edition is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel iterations.

Being a special edition model, the Tiago Wizz gets only cosmetic upgrades. The most notable change on the exterior is contrasting black roof and outside rearview mirror caps. The special edition will be offered in Berry Red and Pearlescent White colour options and black detailing will add spory touch on the exterior.

Other additions on the exterior are roof rails, 'Wizz' badge at the rear and new wheel covers with red accent. The red highlights on the front grille reminds Datsun redi-Go Sport edition launched last year.

On the interior, seats will be upholstered in a new fabric. Red highlights on the dash AC vents will not go unnoticed. The XT variant's features such as Harman infotainment system, turn by turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and front/rear power windows will be carried over.

The Tiago Wizz is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the price of standard XT variant.

Tata Motors retails Tiago from Rs 3.21 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The hatchback is offered in either a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol or a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol mill churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel motor produces 69bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Tata Motors later introduced AMT (automated manual transmission) variants of the Tiago with petrol mill.

