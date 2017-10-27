Tata Motors' popular Tiago hatchback has been on a cruise mode in the Indian market and the company achieved a new feat. The 1,00,000th unit of Tiago hatchback is rolled out from its Sanand plant in Gujarat.

Launched in April 2016, Tata Tiago has been a successful player in the hatchback segment, helping the company in its revival in the passenger car segment. The healthy sales of Tiago helped Tata's market share in passenger vehicles increase to 6.11 percent in April-September 2017, compared to 5.6 percent in April last year.

Tiago was Tata's first model to embody the novel impact design philosophy in the domestic market and seems like Tata got it all right. Till September, Tata sold a total of 93,299 units of the Tiago in India and the numbers have only been going up. Tiago registered consistent sales clocking more than 4,000 sales a month, a figure that puts Tata well ahead of the rest of its models which sell only 1,500 units in a month.

Tiago crossed 1 lakh bookings in India in July 2017 and the company's facility in Sanand has been running at its full capacity to meet the huge demand.

Pitted against Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid and Hyundai Grand i10, the Tiago packs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol variant of the Tiago churns out 83.8 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000 rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Buoyed by the success of the Tiago, Tata also launched the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar of the Tiago.

Offered in 6 variants – XB, XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZA, the Tiago is available in the price range from Rs 3.21 lakh—Rs 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).