Tiago is the most successful car from the house of Tata Motors in the past five years. The first car featuring the new Impact design language, Tiago has been racking up average monthly sales of 6,000 units. Buoyed by the overwhelming response, the company is planning to launch a go faster version of Tiago soon.

Rumoured to be called Tiago Sport, the hot hatch of Tata Motors is expected to enter the market in the next two months, reports Cartoq. We believe Tata Motors will launch or showcase Tiago Sport at Auto Expo 2018 in February.

The sportier version of Tiago is expected to borrow the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill from the Nexon compact SUV, reports TeamBHP. The mill in the Tata compact SUV develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. If the report is anything to go by, Tiago Sport is set to give rivals a run of its money in the hot hatch segment.

Once launched, Tiago Sport will be the most affordable hot hatch in the country. It is expected to be priced between Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh. At that price point, it will undercut all its rivals. Fiat Abarth Punto is the most powerful and affordable hatchback in India at present with 145bhp, followed by Ford Figo 1.5-Petrol that develops 110bhp. Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and TDI twin develop 104bhp while Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS comes with 100bhp. And that sums up the hot hatch segment of the country.

In addition to the souped-up engine, Tiago Sport is expected to feature lowered suspension and stiffer damping. This will provide more grip and stability while taking corners. Tiago Sport is also expected to get an aggressive body kit. The kit may include sportier front and rear bumpers, side skirts, spoiler and side decals.