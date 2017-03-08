Tata Tiago, the hatchback that is entrusted to turn the table for the home-grown maker Tata Motors has reportedly crossed sales of 50,000 units in India since its launch in April last year. The Tiago, the first from Tata's stable to embody the company's new Impact design body language is turning a year-old in India.

Offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, the Tiago is now also offered in Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) avatar in India. A report of AutocarIndia says that Tata has sold over 50,000 units by February this year. The Tiago has been churning out average monthly sales of 3,936 units and has also pushed the passenger car market share of Tata to 6.41 percent from 5.44 percent in the April 2015-January 2016 period.

The Tiago comes powered with 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and 1.0-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel mills. While the petrol mill churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the 1.05- diesel engine produces 69bhp of power 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Tiago has claimed fuel efficiency of 23.8kmpl for petrol and 27.28kmpl for diesel.

Priced in the range of Rs 3.39 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, the Tiago has seen great demand for the petrol model when compared to its diesel counterparts. The Tiago is offered in five variants--XB, XE, XM, XT and XZ and comes in six colour options.

Source: AutocarIndia