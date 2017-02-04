As the new Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) version of the Tiago gets ready for its market entry in India, images of the model have started surfacing online, giving an early glimpse at the model. A new set of images of the Tiago AMT is doing the rounds on the internet, this time revealing the interior of the Tiago AMT.

As we know, in the AMT avatar, the only change the Tiago hatchback is expected to get is the addition of the AMT box. While the hatchback will continue in its present styling and design in the AMT version too, the new model is likely to be offered in the petrol variants initially. Tata might add the AMT box to the diesel models later in the year.

The Tiago AMT is expected to be launched in the country by March. It will compete with Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT and Renault Kwid AMT. It would be interesting to watch how the Tiago AMT fares against its rivals in this segment as the new model of the hatchback is making a late entry to this category. Market watchers indicate that the popularity of the Tiago could help the new AMT avatar to sail though the competition.

The Tiago comes in both petrol and diesel-engine versions. While the petrol mill of Tiago churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the 1.05-diesel engine produces 69bhp of power 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm. Tiago AMT is expected to get a five-speed AMT box. Tata currently has two AMT models in its line-up — GenX Nano and Zest.

Image Source: TeamBHP