Tata Motors, in association with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives, had showcased the go-faster versions of Tiago and Tigor at Auto Expo 2018. Christened as Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP, both the models are reportedly heading for market launch by the end of this year.

Tata Motors has a history of showcasing performance-oriented models and then keep mum about it until everyone forgets about it. The Indica Sport unveiled in 2002, the Vista S in 2012 and the Bolt Sport revealed in 2016 are some of the examples. However, Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will not end-up in the same fate, reports Zigwheels. Tata Motors has confirmed the arrival of both the versions by the end of 2018, claims the report.

In March 2017, Tata Motors had tied up with Jayem Automotives to roll out performance cars. Its offspring gets the badging JTP that stands for 'Jayem Tata Performance.' The duo has plonked a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Nexon in Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP.

With tweaks in the intake and exhaust systems, the mill develops 110hp of power and 150Nm of torque. It needs to be noted that the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol in the regular Tiago and Tigor cars develops only 83.8bhp of power and 114Nm of torque.

The mill comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios for superior acceleration. The performance editions will also feature multi-drive modes – City and Sport. In addition, Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives have also retuned the suspension for precision with reduced ground clearance for better handling.

Blacked out details in the exterior will differentiate the souped-up Tiago and Tigor from its regular models in terms of looks. Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP feature a new and large black coloured grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents. The 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts add muscle to the side profile while a diffuser on the rear bumper carries the sporty theme to the rear.

An all-black theme with sporty accents on AC vents, premium leather seats and steering with contrast red stitching are the highlights inside the cabin. Both the cars will also flaunt high-end infotainment system by Harman with eight speakers.