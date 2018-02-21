Tata Motors has made some changes to the color options of its most-selling car, the Tiago hatchback. The small car, launched in April 2016, was on sale with the Striker Blue color option till recently. The microsite of Tiago has now been updated with new color options and the blue color is not on sale anymore.

Instead, the company has added a new color — Titanium Grey. White and Silver are the colors most Indians choose for their cars. Tata Motors plans to capitalize on this trend with the new color option.

The Tiago is now offered in six color options — Sunburst Orange, Berry Red, Espresso Brown, Titanium Grey, Platinum Silver and Pearlescent White.

Pitted against Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid, and Hyundai Grand i10, the Tiago packs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine.

The petrol mill of the Tiago churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000 rpm.

Both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback is also available in the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has not changed the color options of the Tigor, the compact sedan sibling of the Tiago. It continues to be offered in the Copper Dazzle, Berry Red, Striker Blue, Espresso Brown, Platinum Silver and Pearlescent White color options.

The Tigor and the Tiago share engine and transmission options. Both vehicles are manufactured at the Sanand facility of Tata Motors. The combined monthly sales of the Tiago and the Tigor now touch 10,000 and their new models are giving a much-needed boost to the automaker's sales.

Tata Motors retails the Tiago from Rs 3.26 lakh to Rs 5.85 lakh while the Tigor has been priced from Rs 4.71 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.