Home grown car maker Tata Motors and its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) are gearing up for the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV). TMETC's twitter page dropped a hint at the debut.

The subsidiary commented on LCV2017, UK's low carbon vehicle event to be held from September 6 and 7, with a post "Not long until we showcase our Tiago EV! The countdown is on..." The tweet makes it clear that the first EV from Tata Motors stable will be the Tiago hatchback.

Not long until we showcase our Tiago EV! The countdown is on... https://t.co/G0pysVAoEl — TMETC (@TMETC) July 18, 2017

Multiple reports claim the car-maker has been working on battery electric vehicles and TMETC is leading the charge in development work. Tata Motors had previously unveiled the Bolt EV prototype in the UK and the technology developed for this pilot study is expected to be used for the Tiago EV. Tiago's all-new platform is relatively low-cost and it will help Tata Motors to offset costs of the battery and related components for the EV powertrain.

The choosing of Tiago come as no surprise as the hatchback was part of the UK govt-backed initiative to develop autonomous car technologies. A video ishowing Tiago performing a test called GLOSA (Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory) has become viral last year.

While the Tiago hatchback is understood to be Tata Motors' first electric model to go on sale, the ailing Nano is next in line to get an electric version. Ratan Tata's dream project is beset by sluggish sales. However, both Tiago and Nano electric models may not come to India in the initial phase.