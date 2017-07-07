To say motor buffs have been excited about the all-electric Tiago hatchback is stating the obvious. New reports suggest a Tiago is indeed coming down the pike, but not for the Indian market. As expected, the company has not acknowledged or denied its existence fuelling further rumours of Tiago electric model in production.

A recent report of TeamBHP suggests the Tiago electric hatchback will hit the assembly line in August this year. Also, it states the model is not meant for domestic market. The report does not provide much details on the Tiago electric. However, if this report is true, Tiago hatchback will be the first electric car model to go on sale from Tata's upcoming electric car range. It is said that Tiago's all-new platform is relatively low-cost and should help Tata Motors to offset costs of the battery and related components for the EV powertrain.

Tiago, the first car to bear Tata's Impact Design Language, has been on a mission to help the automaker regain its hold on the domestic passenger vehicle segment. The hatchback turned out to be a huge success garnering well over one lakh bookings so far.

As reported earlier, Tata Tiago was part of the UK govt-backed initiative to develop autonomous car technologies and a video of the model going through the GLOSA test (Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory) had been widely circulated on the web and social media platforms.

But why would Tata opt for the overseas market for the Tiago electric hatchback at a time the Indian government has brought on incentives and schemes to make electric cars affordable in the domestic market? Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the electric cars will attract a lower tax of 12 percent as opposed to the previous 20.5 percent.

