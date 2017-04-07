Tiago, Tata Motors' first car with the Impact design language, was launched in April 2016. A fresh and contemporary approach in design, complemented with competitive pricing, helped Tiago make a positive dent in the market. Now, a year after its launch, the demand for the car is still on the rise with bookings exceeding 85,000 units.

Also read: Powered by Tiago and Tigor, Tata Motors' Sanand plant to touch 100% production soon

Though the booking numbers look promising for Tata Motors, the company has delivered only 50,000 units so far. The car still has two to three months of waiting period depending on the variant and city. Also, Tiago's production has been raised to 6,000 units per month from the initial 2,000 units. Yet, the supply is not even close to meet the demand.

According to multiple reports, petrol variants of Tiago are in high demand contributing to about 80 percent of the sales. Around 70 percent of the overall bookings are for the top-end variants. The small car's average monthly sale is now over 4,500 units. Tiago has helped Tata Motors' once struggling domestic passenger vehicle business to get back on track.

Tata Motors retails Tiago in 6 variants – XB, XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZA and is priced in the range of Rs 3.24 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The car is powered by either a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol or a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol mill churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel motor produces 69bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Tata Motors recently introduced AMT (automated manual transmission) variant of the Tiago with petrol mill.