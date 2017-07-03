Tiago, the first car from the house of Tata Motors bearing the Impact design philosophy, is proving to be a huge success in India with the model crossing bookings of one lakh in just over a year. Tata launched Tiago in the country in April 2016 with much riding on its fortunes and the model has not let the company down.

Tata has confirmed that the Tiago is one of the most selling models of the company having crossed one lakh bookings milestone. At present, the company has sold over 65,000 Tiago cars in the country. The Sanand facility in Gujarat where the Tiago is being made is running at its full capacity to meet the increasing demand for the car.

Tiago has been a gamechanger for the company in revamping its passenger vehicles. The launch of the Tiago was followed by the Hexa and Tigor and Tata is expected to add the Nexon compact SUV to its line-up soon.

"Tiago boasts our new IMPACT design philosophy and has been a gamechanger for Tata Motors. With its stylish design, enhanced performance and drive dynamics, Tiago led the company's transformation journey, setting a benchmark in the hatchback segment. We have witnessed a healthy month-on-month growth on the back of a strong demand. The car is making all the right noises in India. We are extremely happy with the response received so far and are confident of achieving more milestones in the months to come," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Pitted against Maruti Suzuki's Alto, Renault Kwid and Hyundai Grand i10, the Tiago packs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol variant of the Tiago churns out 83.8 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000 rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback is also available in the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar.

Offered in 6 variants – XB, XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZA, Tiago is one of the models from Tata's stable to clock sales of more than 4,000 units in the past two years.Tata is expected to announce the new prices of its offerings in the country including the Tiago after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect.