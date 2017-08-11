It looks like Tata is planning some rejig in the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) line-up of its popular hatchback the Tiago in India. Tata launched the Tiago in AMT avatar in March this year and currently, the Tiago with AMT option is available in the top-end XZA petrol variant.

Now a report of TeamBHP says that the Tiago AMT from the XZ variant could be withdrawn as the company is planning to offer the option only in the low-end XT variant. The AMT in the XT trim is expected to be launched in September. According to the report, Tata will make 300 units of the new XT AMT in Augusts and the production numbers will be increased to 500 later.

It remains to be seen how the new AMT variant will be priced in the market as it is going to be offered in the lower trim of the hatchback. The XT variant of the Tiago misses out on features like steering mounted audio controls, front fog lamps, rear wiper and defogger, LED turn signals and alloy wheels along with safety features such as ABS with EBD and corner stability control. The AMT option is likely to be available only in the petrol engine. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine of the Tiago develops 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm.

Meanwhile, Tata is believed to be testing a new special edition of the Tiago in the country, which is expected to make its entry during the festive season this year. Rumours are also rife that the company is readying an electric version of Tiago and it could make its debut in September.

Source: TeamBHP