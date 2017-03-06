Tata Motors has launched the Tiago hatchback automatic priced at Rs 5.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Available only in top spec XZA variant, the Automated Manual Transmission unit equipped Tiago variant is offered with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine.

Tata Motors calls the five-speed unit AMT transmission Easy-Shift AMT. The transmission comes with four gear positions – Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual. The new variant is also offered in two drive modes– Sports and City. The Tiago AMT comes with an in-built 'creep' feature. The system allows the car to crawl forward when you lift brake pedal without acceleration. It also prevents the car from rolling back when it starts from an inclined position.

The 1.2-litre Revotron mill with AMT gearbox develops the same 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. Tiago is the third model from Tata's stable offered with an AMT gearbox after the Nano and the Zest.

"Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago- our first product to be launched under the Impact design language; stood out as an attractive, innovative and feature loaded car...The Tiago has been instrumental in the growth of Tata Motors' brand across the PV market. In line with our commitment of launching products that cater to the need of the ever-evolving customer, we are happy to launch the Tiago AMT today," said Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicles business unit at Tata Motors.