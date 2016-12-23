It looks like the wait for the automated manual transmission (AMT) variant of the popular hatchback, Tiago, might end sooner than expected. The Tiago AMT, which made its online appearance through a set of spy shots recently, is expected to come to the market in early 2017.

To be more precise, the emerging reports suggest that the Tiago AMT could be launched in the country by March 2017. The work on the AMT avatar of the Tiago is believed to be progressing rapidly and as we know already, the new variant will not see any changes in terms of style and feature, except for the addition of the AMT box. The Tiago AMT is expected to get five-speed AMT box. While it is not clear yet, which of the variants of the Tiago will get AMT box, the latest is that Tata could introduce the same in both diesel and petrol models. However, it remains to be seen what Tata is actually cooking.

Tiago is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel mills. While the petrol mill of the Tiago churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the 1.05- diesel engine produces 69bhp of power 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Tiago AMT will face off against Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT and Renault Kwid AMT.