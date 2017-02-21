1 / 2



While it is no more a secret that the Tiago hatchback of Tata is getting AMT (automated manual transmission) box in India, what continues to baffle the auto world is its launch date. Recent reports suggested the wait for Tiago AMT could get longer as the launch has been scheduled for mid-2017. However, Tata has not divulged any details so far.

The latest report by TeamBHP reveals that the AMT in Tiago is likely to be offered only in the top-end XT and XZ variants of the model. Currently, the Tiago is available in five variants – XB, XE, XM, XT and XZ. The report also adds that the Tiago AMT will be available in the petrol model initially and the company may add the diesel variants later. The AMT gearbox is likely to be a 5 speed unit, sourced from Magnetti Marelli.

Currently, the Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engines. The petrol variant of the Tiago churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Though there is still no clarity about the launch of the AMT avatar of the popular Tiago, rumour has it that it will come in June this year. The Tiago has been rumoured for the Indian market since the arrival of model in April last year. As Tata delays with the launch of the Tiago AMT in India, the competition in its segment is getting tougher. The current contenders in the AMT hatchback segment include Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT and the Renault Kwid AMT.

In its new AMT avatar, the Tiago will not boast of any changes in its styling and design, except for the addition of the AMT box. Tata's Tiago has been a huge hit in the Indian market, giving the company a fresh lease of life in the passenger vehicle segment. Tata hopes to continue the momentum with the fresh launches including AMT Tiago, new compact sedan the Tigor and the Nexon compact SUV.

Source: TeamBHP