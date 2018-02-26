Back at the Auto Expo 2016, Tata Motors unveiled a customized version of the Tiago hatchback with Aktiv suffix in the name. It was showcased as Zica Aktiv at the Auto Expo. But there was no news about the version after the show. It looks the company has finally decided to launch the heavily accessorized version of the hatchback and a unit has been spotted at an unidentified dealership in India.

The company website does not confirm or deny that the jazzed up version would be called Tiago Aktiv. Neither does it reveal the prices. But a report in Cartoq claims the Aktiv kit will cost around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 over the car's price. We expect Tata Motors to launch the Aktiv as a kit enhancement which will allow the buyers to pick and choose their desired accessories.

The Aktiv kit will offer black plastic cladding around the bottom of the car. Illuminated logo at front, door visors, sunroof, mood lighting, puddle lamp, daytime running lamp with fog lamp, scuff plates, body graphics and others are also part of the package. Overall, the Tiago Aktiv fitted with all accessories will look like the jazzed up version of Tiago that will go up against the Maruti Suzuki CelerioX.

Inside the cabin, Tiago Aktiv kit will offer different types of seat covers, window shades, carpet cushion and reading light. Tata Motors will also offer accessories like car inverter, backseat organizer, bumper corner protector, rub rail, tire repair kit, armrest, mud flap and USB charger.

Tata Motors

There won't be changes on the powertrain and transmission as the Aktiv is just an accessory kit. The Tiago is powered by 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and 1.0-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel mills. While the petrol mill churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the 1.05- diesel engine produces 69bhp of power 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm.

Apart from the regular models, the Tiago is also offered in Wizz limited edition that has been priced at Rs 4.58 lakh for the petrol, and Rs 5.40 lakh for the diesel versions (ex-showroom, Delhi).