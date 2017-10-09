As Tata Teleservices, the telecom unit of Tata Sons, gears up to shut shop after 21 years of operation, numerous questions are being raised about its decision. However, the most crucial question on everyone mind is what will happen to its over 5,000 staff members.

The company is now said to be working on an exit plan for its employees and they could be given a three-six period notice period and a severance package in case they decide to leave early. Tata Teleservices is also drawing up a voluntary retirement scheme for its senior employees and intends to transfer only a small number of staff members to its other companies, reported the Economic Times.

"The Tata Group has always taken care of its people, but very few will get absorbed in other group companies. It is unfair to saddle other Tata companies with employees of TTSL," a senior official told the daily on condition of anonymity.

It has also been said that the firm had earlier asked its circle heads to leave by March 31, 2018. "Circles heads of Tata Teleservices whose resumes we are placing have been given time till March 31 and were told of this in September. If they leave now, they will be given the salary for the remaining months of this financial year," explained Kris Lakshmikanth, chairman of search firm Headhunters India.

Tata Teleservices which is one of the most known firms in the industry has been reeling under losses for a while now and currently has a debt burden of about Rs 30,000 crore. The firm has been considering the move for a while now after a bid to sell the unit failed and announced its decision on Friday, October 7.

Tata group chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal and Tata Teleservices managing director N Srinath then met Department of Telecommunications officials and discussed ways and strategies to exit the industry.

"They wanted to inform informally that they want to close down the business, write off (losses). They will start the process within this month," a source told ET. Once the process to shut down Tata Teleservices begins, it will have to be completed with 60 days.