Tata Motors' quest to steal the limelight at the 14th edition of India's biennial Auto Expo 2018 continues to unravel as the event scheduled to take place in February inches closer. Now ahead of the Auto Expo, the company has kick-started a heart-racing teaser campaign for its upcoming models setting auto enthusiasts' adrenaline pumping in anticipation.

While an earlier teaser image of Tata showcased the silhouette of five new models expected to take the centre stage at the company's pavilion, the images that have followed hinted at models such as the premium hatchback X451 and a commercial vehicle.

The company's latest teaser image reveals more details of the models to be followed in the coming days. Beside the X451 premium hatchback, Tata is also expected to debut its new SUV codenamed H5, a light commercial vehicle (LCV), the electric version of the Tigor compact sedan, the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) model of the Nexon and much more.

Tata X451 premium hatchback

The X451 is expected to be the first product based on the company's AMP (Advanced Modular Platform). Expected to be based on the company's new Impact Design 2.0, the X451 will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz in India.

The latest teaser image of what is believed to be the X451 gives a sneak peek at the front bumper of the model. The sketchy image does not reveal much except for the sharp-edged front side. The premium hatchback X451 is expected to get features like chrome humanity line along with honeycomb mesh grille at the front.

The X451 premium hatchback is expected to get a C-pillar mounted rear door handle and features like Harman infotainment system with reverse camera, navigation, telephone connectivity and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the X451 is speculated to get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill borrowed from the Nexon compact SUV. The engines are expected to develop power in the range of 100-110bhp and could be offered either in a six-speed manual or AMT transmission options.

The new model is expected to go on sale by the end of 2018.