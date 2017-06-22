Tata Steel's Noamundi Iron Mine bagged the "Most Innovative Environmental Project Award" in Biodiversity category under the theme of "GREEN makes business sense," at the 6th GreenCO Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Pune on June 21.

On behalf of Tata Steel, the award was received by Deepak Behra, Head, Planning, Ore Mines and Quarries (OMQ), Tata Steel, RA Singh, Head, Power Distribution, OMQ, Tata Steel, and Utsav Kashyap, Senior Manager, Environment, OMQ, Tata Steel, from Pradeep Bhargava, Chairman, GreenCO Summit 2017, Anil Sinha, Co-Chairman, GreenCO Summit 2017, S R Raghupati, Deputy Director General, CII and L S Ganapati, Chairman, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2017.

Pankaj Satija, General Manager, (OMQ) Division, Tata Steel, said: "We are pleased to be recognised with the Most Innovative Environmental Project Award. As we advance towards scientific and efficient mining practices for a sustainable future, such recognition is very encouraging. Tata Steel is always committed to adopting the best practices in mining that ensures minimal impact on the environment and the community. Aligning with the modern trends of environmental innovation brings us one step closer to a better tomorrow."

A total of 80 companies from different sectors participated in the GreenCO Summit 2107.

CII in its endeavour to recognise, encourage and support the efforts of Indian industry in conservation of natural resources and pollution prevention, awards the units, who make significant and measurable contribution towards development or use of cleaner technologies, processes or practices for environmental protection every year. The objective of the award is to inculcate sharing of information on benefits amongst industry to implement best environmental practices and instil a sense of competition to motivate other industries to implement more innovative projects.