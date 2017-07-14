Tata Motors has axed the Safari DICOR from the Indian market while its top-end variant Safari Storme continues to be on sale in the domestic market. The Safari DICOR has been removed from the website of the company, confirming the withdrawal of the model.

Tata Motors, which is revamping its passenger vehicle line-up with its new models like the Tiago, Tigor and Hexa seems to be removing its old models from the market. While the exact reason for the discontinuation of the Safari DICOR is not known, the removal does not come as a surprise as the model was clocking meagre sales in the past months. Tata is unlikely to bring any new generation model or the facelift of the Safari DICOR to India. Tata's Nano, Indica and the Indigo eCS are also said to be in the line to go out of the line-up of the company.

The Safari Dicor, one of the oldest in the Tata's line-up, was first launched in 1998. The SUV was available in LX and EX variants powered by a 2.2-litre direct injection common rail diesel engine that produced 136 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata's current SUV portfolio includes Hexa, Safari Storme and the Sumo Gold. Tata also removed the Aria from its line-up after the introduction of the Hexa. Tata is now gearing up for the launch of its first compact SUV, the Nexon in the country. The launch of the Nexon is expected in August.