After acquiring Land Rover, Tata Motors is set to roll out the first model in association with the British subsidiary. The model in question is believed to be a premium SUV codenamed Tata Q501.

The model was snapped in January this year under a Land Rover Discovery Sport shell. After the initial test runs, there was no news on the development of this model. The model was now again spotted in Pune in the same Discovery Sport's clothing.

A report in Cartrade says Tata Motors may name the vehicle Merlin since the name has been trademarked recently. The reports say the new name has been earmarked for Safari successor and the Q501 is expected to replace the Safari. Tata Motors has not revealed any information on the upcoming SUVs so far.

Multiple reports suggest the premium SUV will be built on the Land Rover Discovery Sport's L550 platform. The Discovery Sport's body shell features high-strength steel and light-weight aluminium, resulting in weight reduction. The new SUV is expected to have the same body material to save on weight. The British off-road vehicle specialist will also help in the architecture, performance, technologies and body of the Q501.

Tata Motors may plonk Jeep Compass' 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine instead of the VARICOR or Ingenium diesel engine in the new SUV. Tata Motors reportedly has ordered 70,000 units of this engine which is available in different states of tune from 110bhp to 190bhp.

More clarity on the upcoming products of Tata Motors is expected to emerge at Auto Expo 2018. It is safe to assume that Tata Motors will come up with something radical to carry on the positive momentum set off after the launch of Tiago, Hexa and Tigor.

Picture source: TeamBHP