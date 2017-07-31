Tata Motors' fourth product in the newly adopted Impact design language, the Nexon is nearing its market launch. Though the company has not divulged any launch date yet, it is believed to be scheduled in mid-August. Ahead of it, Tata Motors has launched micro site for its upcoming compact SUV.

The website currently allows only registering customer interest by providing contact details. However, the company will soon update it with details on specifications, features, gallery, booking option and others.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for the Nexon. The booking amount varies depending upon the dealerships and city. Official bookings haven't commenced yet. The company has already rolled out the first batch of the Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon plant and these cars will start arriving at dealerships soon. Aspiring buyers will be able see the Nexon up close at Tata showrooms in the first half of August.

The Nexon caters in to the sub Rs 10 lakh SUV segment where Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 are key players. USP of Tata Motors product over these established SUVs is the unique styling with a coupe-ish stance.

In addition, the Nexon offers Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver to switch between the three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport. This is segment first. Further, the floating dashtop HD touch-screen and HARMAN infotainment system with Android Auto and Car play adds premium touch.

The Nexon has confirmed with two engine options- 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Revotorq series, both comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

