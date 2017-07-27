Vitara Brezza, the compact SUV of Maruti Suzuki, has taken the lead on all fronts. The car, which crossed 1.1 lakh sales in March this year, is on the verge of setting another milestone. Emerging reports indicate Vitara Brezza has sold 1.5 lakh units already.

The company is yet to declare the sales figures officially. But if you consider the monthly sales of the Vitara Brezza, 1.5 lakh sales stand to reason. The Vitara Brezza has been clocking over 10,000 units of sales per month in the country since its launch. The number continues to go strong with each passing day even as the arrival of its potential rival Tata Nexon is imminent. The Vitara Brezza was launched in the country in March 2016 and was awarded the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2017. The compact SUV also recorded its best sales figures yet in May 2017 at 12,375 units.

Available in LDi, LDi (O), VDi, VDi (O), ZDi, ZDi+ and ZDi+ dual tone trims with six colour options, the Vitara Brezza comes powered by a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The SUV boasts of best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a new petrol version of the Vitara Brezza in India in the coming months. The company is also working on the AMT (Automated manual Transmission) variant.

The Vitara Brezza houses features like electrically foldable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a reverse-parking camera, smartplay infotainment system, cooled glove box, cruise control, projector headlamps and in-built navigation. The model currently carries a price tag in the range of Rs 7.23 lakh- 9.69 lakh.