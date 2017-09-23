Tata Motors recently announced its entry into the growing compact SUV segment with its new Nexon.

The Nexon — the first-ever compact SUV of Tata — is priced aggressively, undercutting competitors such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.

Will this help Tata Nexon recreate a Tiago-like moment for the company? Time will tell.

Priced starting at Rs 5.85 lakh, Tata Nexon is the fourth model of the company embodying the Impact design language.

Available in four variants – XE, XM, XT and XZ+ — the Tata Nexon comes in five colour options: Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey and Calgary White.

Under the bonnet of the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series or a 1.5-litre diesel mill from the Revotorq series. Both engines come mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Check out the features offered in each of these variants to see which one suits you the best.

Tata Nexon XE

The base variant of the Nexon, the XE gets features such as halogen headlamps, LED taillamps, single-tone wheel covers, fabric seat covers, a front umbrella holder, front power windows, a glovebox with cup holders, a wallet holder, a card holder, manual climate control and rear folding seats.

The Nexon gets dual-airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across all trims. The XE, however, misses out on an infotainment system.

Tata Nexon XM

In addition to the features in the Nexon XE, the XM variant of the compact SUV gets shark-fin antenna and dual-tone wheel covers.

For in-car entertainment, the Nexon XM has Harman ConnectNext sound system with four speakers with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity.

The feature list of the Nexon XM also includes steering-mounted controls, remote central locking, electric-adjust ORVMs, rear parking sensors and power windows on all doors.

Tata Nexon XT

The third Nexon variant features roof rails, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs in addition to the features offered in the XM.

Other features include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rear USB charging ports, electric folding wing mirrors and cooled and illuminated glove box.

Tata Nexon XZ +

The XZ+ is the top variant of Nexon and comes with features like projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps(DRLs), dual-tone roof colours, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear 60:40 split seats and front-centre armrest.

There is also a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Voice Command.

For safety, this variant offers voice alerts for door open, seatbelt reminder, rear parking camera, front and fog lamps and rear defogger, besides airbags and ABS with EBD.