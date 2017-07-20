Tata Motors flagged off the first batch of its much-awaited SUV -- Nexon -- from its Ranjangaon facility on Thursday, July 20. Nexon is the company's fourth car in the new generation of passenger vehicles under the IMPACT design philosophy that will be launched in the country during the festive season this year.

Tata Motors will soon be dispatching the new Nexon to the dealerships across the country in a phased manner to give the customers a close view at the compact SUV ahead of its launch. Some of the Tata dealers have already started accepting the bookings for the Nexon unofficially and Tata is expected to announce the bookings officially soon.

Tata Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Nexon will come powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre Diesel engine from the Revotorq family. The 1198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2000-4000rpm and the 1496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1500-2750rpm. Both mills will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with multi drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport.

To be pitted against segment leaders like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh. The Nexon will flaunt the chrome Humanity Line on the upper grille, featuring projector headlamps with daytime running lamps (DRLs).

Tata continues to put the Nexon through testing in different terrains and the web is abuzz with the pictures. The latest images revealed that the Nexon will get features like adjustable front and rear headrest and keyless entry. The safety in the Nexon is expected to be taken care of by features such as front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera.