Tata Motors launched its first compact SUV — the Nexon — in India on September 21.

Despite being late in the compact SUV party, this Tata offering caught attention for competitive pricing that undercuts all of its rivals.

The initial sales number of the compact SUV indicates Tata Motors strategy has been paid off.

Tata Nexon found 2,772 takers last month despite entering the market on September 21, reports ET Auto.

The Tata Motors SUV is also 10th bestselling in its segment in India last month, according to the publication.

If the Nexon attracted over 2,000 takers in just 10 days last month, October sales number of the Tata compact SUV are expected to pose a serious challenge to rivals.

Tata Motors has not revealed any sales number of the Nexon for this month yet.

Tata Motors has priced the Nexon aggressively, starting at Rs 5.85 lakh for the base petrol version and going up to Rs 9.44 lakh for the top-end diesel unit (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Nexon's pricing undercuts Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's price by Rs 40,000-45,000 across variants. This seems to have attracted some customers towards Tata compact SUV over the Maruti Suzuki counterpart.

Tata Nexon already has a commanding waiting period of up to six to eight weeks, cutting across all trims and variants. It is the fourth product featuring new and improved Impact design language of Tata Motors.

The Nexon stands apart from its rivals with a coupe-ish stance. Beefier wheel arches, stretched grille and lot of cuts and creases on body panels lend a lot of character to Tata Motors compact SUV.

The Nexon also boasts of the segment-first Multi Drive Mode function, which lets drivers switch between three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport.

The floating dashtop HD touch-screen and HARMAN infotainment system with Android Auto and Car play add a premium touch.

The new set of petrol and diesel engines is another plus. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm in the Nexon.

The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel, on the other hand, churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Source: ET Auto