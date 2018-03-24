Tata Motors, in July 2017, launched the compact SUV Nexon to rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. The Nexon got a healthy start. The monthly sales now touch nearly 4,000 units. Emerging reports indicate Tata Motors will soon add new XZ variant to the Nexon range.

The new Tata Nexon XZ variant will sit between the top-spec XZ+ variant and mid-spec XT variant. Compared to the XZ+ variant, the new XZ will miss out features such as dual-tone roof, Daytime Running Lamps (DRL), alloy wheels, front and rear center armrests, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, front and rear fog lamps, rear defogger and smart-key push start button.

Meanwhile, the XZ will be equipped with projector head lamps, Harman sourced 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, and voice alert feature and height adjustment for driver's seat and seatbelt.

The XZ variant will be offered in both petrol and diesel options. It will be priced cheaper than the XZ+ variants that are priced at Rs 8.57 lakh for petrol and Rs 9.42 lakh for the diesel, ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata Nexon XZ will be launched without cosmetic changes and powertrain tweaks. It draws power from the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill producing 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, on the other hand, churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. Both the engines are currently offered with six-speed manual transmission while a Nexon with the Automated Manual Transmission option will be on sale soon.

Tata Nexon AMT

Tata Motors showcased the Nexon automatic version at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) for the Nexon will be a six-speed unit. The Nexon AMT will come with creep mode function and hill assist, both are spot on for bumper-to-bumper city traffic. In addition, the gearbox will have a manual mode for those who wish spirited driving.

Tata Motors will also come in new Etna Orange color with a Piano-Black contrasting roof to the Nexon range. The new color option is likely to be limited to only XZ+ variants.

