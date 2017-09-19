The countdown has already begun for the launch in India of the Nexon from Tata's stable. A much- anticipated model, Nexon is the first ever- compact SUV of Tata and is slated for launch in the country on Thursday, September 21.

The bookings for the Nexon in India are open and the compact SUV has been revving into showrooms ahead of its launch. The Nexon compact SUV can be booked across the dealerships of the company against a down-payment of Rs 11,000.

Tata Nexon-Design

The Nexon is the fourth model from Tata bearing the Impact design language after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor. Nexon will wear signature chrome humanity line at the front. It will be flanked by a pair of projector headlamps with daytime running lamps. LED tail lamps with chrome accents, rising beltline, floating roof and 16-inch alloy wheels will lend muscular stance to the compact SUV.

Dimensions

Tata Nexon measures 3,994mm in length, 1,811mm in width, 1,607mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm. It has fuel tank capacity of 44-litres, boot space of 350 litres. It offers a ground clearance of 209mm.

Engine

Under the hood, Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. An automatic variant of the Nexon is expected to join the line-up at a later date.

Interiors

The Nexon will feature floating dash top and the 6.5-inch display HD touchscreen. In addition, the compact SUV gets advanced HARMAN infotainment system enabled with a drive mode based HMI theme. The unit will be compatible with Android Auto and Car Play and connectivity with help of Google's android auto via USB. The cabin will also be packed with features such as automatic climate control, rear AC vents, integrated dashboard design and ergonomically placed storage spaces.

Variants and colours

Nexon will be offered in four variants each -- XE, XM, XT, and XZ+ -- in both petrol and diesel models and will come splashed in five colours -- Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white.

The top variant of Nexon XZ+ will come with features like projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps(DRLs), dual-tone roof colours, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear 60:40 split seats, 6.5-inch touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Voice Command and more.

Safety features

Nexon will offer dual-airbags and ABS with EBD as standard while the top-end model will have voice alerts for door open, seatbelt reminder, rear parking camera, front and fog lamps and rear defogger for safety.

Price

To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra TUV300, the Nexon is expected to get a price tag starting at around Rs 6.5 lakh for the base model and Rs 10 lakh for the top-end version.