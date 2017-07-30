Tata Nexon is Tata's first attempt to venture into the compact SUV segment. A lot has already been written about the SUV and perhaps the only bit that has not been told is the pricing and the expected launch date. Finally, it looks like we have an answer.

The Nexon is reportedly getting ready for a launch in August although the carmaker is yet to make an official announcement. However, emerging reports suggest a launch in August. Tata is expected to begin the dispatch of the Nexon to its dealers across the country soon. The dealers are already accepting the bookings for the Nexon for a down payment of Rs 11,000. The Nexon could be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The compact SUV, which will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport will pack a 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will initially come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. An AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant is expected to join the Nexon line-up later by 2018.

Nexon is Tata's fourth model based on the Tata's Impact design language. The Nexon wears chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and features projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). It sports a rear spoiler and LED tail lamps, a contrast tone rising beltline finisher and floating roof. It will come packed with features such as Multi Drive Modes, Floating Dashtop HD Touchscreen and HARMAN Infotainment System with Android Auto and Car play.