It looks like there is no end to the spy shots of the Nexon compact SUV that is coming from the house of Tata Motors. As Tata continues to test the Nexon on the public roads in India, a fresh batch of images of the compact SUV has emerged online, this time showing the interior of the model.

Caught on camera by CarWale, the latest images of the Nexon show the drive mode knob placed behind the gear lever. The Nexon is expected to get three driving modes: City, Eco and Sport. The cabin of the test mule of the Nexon, which is believed to be in its pre-production guise, is seen partly camouflaged. The Nexon is also expected to feature push start and stop button, keyless entry and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Expected to be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV 300, the Nexon is expected to be launched in the second half of 2017. Built on the heavily-modified Tata X1 platform of the Indica, the upcoming compact SUV of Tata is expected to feature chrome Humanity Line on the upper grille featuring stylish projector headlamps with daytime running lamps (DRLs). At the rear, Nexon is expected to get LED tail lamps with chrome accents, arising beltline and a floating roof uplifts the rear of the car.

Under the hood, the Nexon is likely to come plonked with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Tata is expected to price the Nexon competitively in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Image Source: CarWale