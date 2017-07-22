Tata Motors, which is in a desperate bid to regain lost ground in the Indian passenger car segment, is gearing up for the launch of its first compact SUV, Nexon, in the country. Nexon will be launched during the festive season this year. It will be the automaker's third launch this year and will be rolled out from the company's Pune plant.
Some of the dealerships of Tata have already started accepting bookings for Nexon and the SUV is expected to reach the showrooms soon.
Top seven things about Tata's upcoming Nexon compact SUV; worth the wait?
1) Tata Nexon was part of Tata Motor's arena at the Auto Expo in 2016. The company has made several changes to the compact SUV from its concept model. It has already been through intense testing in different terrains.
2) Nexon is a product based on the company's new IMPACT design language. The previous models to embody this philosophy were Tiago, Hexa and Tigor.
3) Once launched, Tata Nexon will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 in the country and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
4) Nexon wears chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and features projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). It sports a rear spoiler and LED tail lamps, a contrast tone rising beltline finisher, floating roof and plastic cladding. The compact SUV will run on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.
5) Nexon is likely to get plush cabin with features such as integrated dashboard design, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, touchscreen infotainment system with features such as voice command recognition and steering mounted audio controls.
6) On the safety front, Nexon is expected get front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera.
7) Powering Nexon will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Revotorq family. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. Both the mills will come mated to six-speed manual transmission with multi drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport.