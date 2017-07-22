Tata Motors, which is in a desperate bid to regain lost ground in the Indian passenger car segment, is gearing up for the launch of its first compact SUV, Nexon, in the country. Nexon will be launched during the festive season this year. It will be the automaker's third launch this year and will be rolled out from the company's Pune plant.

Some of the dealerships of Tata have already started accepting bookings for Nexon and the SUV is expected to reach the showrooms soon.

Top seven things about Tata's upcoming Nexon compact SUV; worth the wait?