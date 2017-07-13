It looks like the launch of the Nexon, the much-awaited compact SUV from the house of Tata Motors, in India is imminent. If the emerging reports are to be believed, the service training for the Nexon has already begun and the launch could happen by the end of July or early August.

The latest tidbit is the service training is for both petrol and diesel models of the Nexon, fuelling fresh rounds of rumours about the engine options. The Nexon has been rumoured to be launched only in the diesel avatar initially and a petrol model is expected to join its range later.

For now, Nexon has been confirmed with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which can churn out 108 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque, mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox. A 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected later.

Nexon is Tata's fourth model based on its new IMPACT design language. Nexon is likely to get all-black interior with features such as automatic climate control with rear AC vents, touchscreen infotainment system with voice command recognition and start/stop button.

Tata Nexon will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. Rumour has it Nexon will get a price tag in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh.

Source: TeamBHP