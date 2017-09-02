The festive season is upon us and the auto industry is set to witness the launch of some of the most anticipated models of the year. Tata Nexon is one of the models that is already generating a lot of interest since its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2016 in a nearly-production avatar.

The Nexon, the first ever compact SUV from Tata Motors is expected to make its entry into one of the most competitive segments this month. The preparations for the launch of the Nexon are underway and the model is currently being showcased at different places to draw interest. Several images of the Nexon have already emerged on the web with details of the model barring its pricing.

1 / 4







The latest is a set of images of the Nexon caught on camera at the parking in a basement of an IT park in Vashi (Navi Mumbai). The images show a Berry Red Nexon, which is believed to be a top-end variant of the model. The Nexon is expected to make it to the showrooms soon. The bookings for the soon-to-be-launched compact SUV is underway.

The Nexon, the fourth model from Tata bearing the Impact design language after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor, is expected to get a price tag starting at around Rs 6.5 lakh. Under the hood, the Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. Both engines will come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

As for the features, expect the Nexon to house floating dash top and the 6.5-inch display HD touchscreen, HARMAN infotainment system with Android Auto and Car Play connectivity, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and integrated dashboard design.

The Nexon will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra TUV300 when launched later his month.

Image Source: TeamBHP